Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Akornor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital.
Mercy Hospital4050 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 236-6000
Minnesota Urology PA2855 Campus Dr Ste 530, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (651) 999-6800
Metro Urology11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 470, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (651) 999-6800
Metro Urology6025 Lake Rd Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 999-6800
- Mercy Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgeable and respectful to patients. He informed me and asked me if I had any questions about all of my procedures related to kidney stone surgeries and also for future prevention. He also makes sure you are doing okay before any surgery or procedure. He is sincere about the concern for each of his patients and make sure they are taken care of.
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1497731913
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
