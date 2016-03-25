Overview of Dr. Joseph Akornor, MD

Dr. Joseph Akornor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Akornor works at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN and Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.