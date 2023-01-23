See All Dermatologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Joseph Allgeier, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Allgeier, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Allgeier, DO is a Dermatologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Allgeier works at Ocotillo Dermatology, PLLC in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bill Halmi, MD
Dr. Bill Halmi, MD
4.5 (79)
View Profile
Jeffrey Mikesell, PA-C
Jeffrey Mikesell, PA-C
4.9 (125)
View Profile
Dr. Jamison Harvey, MD
Dr. Jamison Harvey, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocotillo Dermatology
    3930 S Alma School Rd Ste 8, Chandler, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-4815
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Allgeier?

    Jan 23, 2023
    Dr. Allgeier is amazing! He and his staff, Aimee and Brit, are the ultimate professional, but yet very friendly and kind. They know what they are doing and provide loads of samples to help the seniors defend against age and sun. They are undoubtably the best!
    Skip Granger — Jan 23, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Allgeier, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Allgeier, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Allgeier to family and friends

    Dr. Allgeier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Allgeier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Allgeier, DO.

    About Dr. Joseph Allgeier, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144253071
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    Residency
    Internship
    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Bonaventure University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Allgeier, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allgeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allgeier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allgeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allgeier works at Ocotillo Dermatology, PLLC in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Allgeier’s profile.

    Dr. Allgeier has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allgeier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Allgeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allgeier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allgeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allgeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Allgeier, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.