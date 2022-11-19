Overview

Dr. Joseph Alukal, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Alukal works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.