Dr. Joseph Boss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Boss, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Boss, MD
Dr. Joseph Boss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine East Lansing and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Boss works at
Dr. Boss' Office Locations
-
1
Retina Specialists Of Michigan5030 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 954-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Retina Specialists of Michigan Holland1362 S Point Pl, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 954-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Retina Specialists of Michigan at Hickner Eye Center, PC1906 W Milham Ave, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (616) 954-2020Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boss?
Dr. Boss explained in detail what my diagnosis was and what the treatment would consist of. He was friendly and and went about his work quickly.
About Dr. Joseph Boss, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1912346388
Education & Certifications
- Cole Eye Institute At The Cleveland Clinic
- Kresge Eye Institute Detroit Med Center
- Oakwood Hospital And Medical Center -Dearborn
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine East Lansing
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boss works at
Dr. Boss has seen patients for Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Boss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.