Dr. Joseph Boss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine East Lansing and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Boss works at Retina Specialists of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI and Portage, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.