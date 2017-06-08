Dr. Joseph Buendia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buendia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Buendia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Buendia, DO
Dr. Joseph Buendia, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Buendia works at
Dr. Buendia's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy General Surgery4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 621, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-4231
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buendia?
Dr. Buendia is very attentive, didn't rush, and has excellent bedside manner. He didn't push me towards surgery and gave me every option. He explained things where I could understand and answered all of my questions. He is so kind and I would recommend him to everyone I know.
About Dr. Joseph Buendia, DO
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1134308737
Education & Certifications
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Universty Of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buendia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buendia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buendia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buendia works at
Dr. Buendia has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buendia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Buendia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buendia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buendia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buendia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.