Dr. Joseph Burns, MD
Dr. Joseph Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Joseph Burns, MD | Wellstar Othropedics2450 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (470) 267-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Dr. Joseph Burns is a Superstar in my book. First rate, 5 Star Orthopedic Professional I am an avid mountain biker, who has had 3 previous surgeries on my right shoulder. It had been obliterated from crashes. Before Dr. Burns, the last surgeon told me, to find a new sport, or the next time would most likely result in shoulder replacement. Well, it happened again, another crash. After extensive research, I chose Dr. Burns, over many others, to do what I was told couldn’t be done. The moment I met with him, I knew I had made the right choice. I had never been more comfortable and confidant in a surgeon. Given the skills of Dr. Burns along with the generous donation of a cadaver’s tissue, “thank you whoever you were”, my shoulder is back in use, and I am riding as good, as ever I was. I most highly recommend Dr. Burns Thank you, Dr. Burns, you are an incredible individual, and an outstanding surgeon. So very sorry you are no longer here in So. Cal. J. Olson Palmdale, CA.
- English, Armenian
- Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
