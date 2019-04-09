Dr. Joseph Chatham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Chatham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Chatham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Chatham works at
Locations
-
1
Joseph L. Chatham M.d. Ltd.221 S Power Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-2010
-
2
Banner Baywood Heart Hospital6750 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 854-5000
-
3
Banner Baywood Medical Center6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 321-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Chatham for almost 20 years. There was a period of time when my insurance would not pay for my visits with Dr Chatham, but as soon as I was able I returned. He is a wonderful doctor, caring, knowledgeable, and experienced. I completely trust Dr Chatham's expertise re my heart and health.
About Dr. Joseph Chatham, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1417973496
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Chatham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chatham works at
Dr. Chatham has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.