Dr. Joseph Corning, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joseph Corning, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marlborough, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Corning works at Middlesex Cardiology Associates in Marlborough, CT with other offices in Old Saybrook, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Corning's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Middlesex Cardiology Associates
    14 Jones Hollow Rd Ste 9, Marlborough, CT 06447 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 295-8030
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    51 MAIN ST, Old Saybrook, CT 06475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 636-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hypertension
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Arrhythmias
Aortic Aneurysm
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiomegaly
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Obesity
Overweight
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Reflux Esophagitis
Septal Defect
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vertigo
Wheezing
Aneurysm
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Emphysema
Gait Abnormality
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Treadmill Stress Test
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ankle Disorders
Anxiety
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Block
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Weakness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Have been his patient for many years. He telephoned me on National Smoke Out Day for years to encourage me to quit and seemed genuinely happy when I did. He explains things carefully and thoroughly and I never feel rushed. Staff is personable and efficient. Dr. Corning told me at my most recent visit that my remote pacemaker monitor would be checked to be certain it is recognizing my replacement, and he and the staff followed up. I recommend him without reservation.
    Jerry Couture — Dec 14, 2022
    • Cardiology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1669580569
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Hartford Hospital
    • Hartford Hospital
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
