Overview of Dr. Joseph Curtis Jr, MD

Dr. Joseph Curtis Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama.



Dr. Curtis Jr works at Southern Orthopedics Specialists in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Wetumpka, AL and Prattville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.