Dr. Joseph Fallon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Locations
Rowansom42 E Laurel Rd Ste 3100, Stratford, NJ 08084 Directions (856) 566-7070
Rowan University , Department of Medicine570 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 218-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind brilliant and takes great care of my husband. A 100 star doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Fallon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fallon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fallon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
