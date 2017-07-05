Dr. Joseph Fiorito, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiorito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fiorito, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Fiorito, DPM
Dr. Joseph Fiorito, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Fiorito's Office Locations
Ninth & Jefferson Building908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Uw Medicine Factoria Clinic13231 SE 36th St Ste 110, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Found Dr. Fiorito refreshingly frank and got straight to the point without being blunt or rude. I would recommend him to family or friends. Michael Gartner
About Dr. Joseph Fiorito, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1326331620
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
