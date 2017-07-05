Overview of Dr. Joseph Fiorito, DPM

Dr. Joseph Fiorito, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Fiorito works at Stroke Clinic at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.