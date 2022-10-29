Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Ford, DO
Overview of Dr. Joseph Ford, DO
Dr. Joseph Ford, DO is an Urology Specialist in Visalia, CA.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford's Office Locations
-
1
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7500Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ford?
Excellent in all respects. I am alive today and looking toward a future free of prostate cancer because of the Dr, Ford's knowledge and surgical expertise. Dr. Ford was careful in his explanation of the treatments he proposed. Following surgery, he fully explained the results and possible next steps. Dr. Ford is diligent in reviewing the research on treatments for prostate cancer. He found I was a good candidate for a remarkable second surgery. I am now truly free of cancer due to Dr. Ford.
About Dr. Joseph Ford, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1912261405
Education & Certifications
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Overactive Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.