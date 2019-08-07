See All Neurologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Joseph Furman, MD

Neurology
3.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Furman, MD

Dr. Joseph Furman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Furman works at Upmc Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Furman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Presbyterian
    200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-2100
  2. 2
    203 Lothrop St Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Mercy
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    DeMac. Marshall Township — Aug 07, 2019
    About Dr. Joseph Furman, MD

    • Neurology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
    • Neurology
