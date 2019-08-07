Dr. Joseph Furman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Furman, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Furman, MD
Dr. Joseph Furman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Furman's Office Locations
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2100
- 2 203 Lothrop St Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Dr. Furman seems to have found the problem with my husbands vertigo and balance issues. He was professional, kind and patient. Answered my questions and was compassionate with my husband. Would not hesitate to refer anyone.
About Dr. Joseph Furman, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1740253384
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furman works at
Dr. Furman has seen patients for Vertigo, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Furman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.