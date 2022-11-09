Dr. Joseph Galati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Galati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Galati, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hepatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Galati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Liver Specialists of Texas PA6560 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 379-7351
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MHealth Insured
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galati?
Dr. Galati and his team helped save my life when I had liver and kidney failure and was on a heart / lung (ECMO) machine for 13 days. But, they didn’t stop there. When I was recovering in the hospital, Dr. Galati stopped by on a regular basis and encouraged me to stay strong, keep fighting and work hard with my Physical Therapists. He also educated me on the importance of good nutrition. He helped with my total recovery. I found his Nurse Practitioner and his staff extremely supportive and responsive. They were prompt in getting my test results and answering questions.
About Dr. Joseph Galati, MD
- Hepatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1821069162
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Brooklyn VA Med Ctr|Kings County Hospital / SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- St George's University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galati works at
Dr. Galati has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galati speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Galati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.