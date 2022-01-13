Overview of Dr. Joseph Gass, MD

Dr. Joseph Gass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from The University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Gass works at Graves-Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Breech Position along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.