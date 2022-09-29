Overview

Dr. Joseph Germano, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Germano works at NYU Langone Radiology - Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.