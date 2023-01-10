Dr. Joseph Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Greco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Greco, MD
Dr. Joseph Greco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Greco's Office Locations
Cancer Care of Wny - Cheektowaga3085 Harlem Rd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 564-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greco took care of my 80 yr. old dad. Dr. Greco has a wonderful personality, and cares for his patients with understanding and great knowledge of his practice. I would definitely recommend him. Many thanks, and God Bless him.
About Dr. Joseph Greco, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Internal Med
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Urology
