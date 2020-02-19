See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Manchester, CT
Dr. Joseph Guardino II, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (21)
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Guardino II, MD

Dr. Joseph Guardino II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.

Dr. Guardino II works at Joseph J Guardino II MD in Manchester, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Wallingford, CT and Vernon, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guardino II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph J Guardino II MD
    945 Main St Ste 308, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 646-1900
  2. 2
    320 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 284-4950
  3. 3
    Prohealth Laboratory
    950 Yale Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 265-9600
  4. 4
    554 Talcottville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 870-1915

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manchester Memorial Hospital
  • Rockville General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Wellness Examination
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malaise and Fatigue
Wellness Examination
Liver Damage from Alcohol

Malaise and Fatigue
Wellness Examination
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Giardiasis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 19, 2020
    I have been his patient since he began his practice. He is a caring, dedicated, and highly professional doctor. I highly recommend him.
    Bonnie Kiniry — Feb 19, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Guardino II, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295746667
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guardino II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guardino II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Guardino II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guardino II.

