Overview

Dr. Joseph Haas, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Haas works at Joseph Haas MD in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Anxiety and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.