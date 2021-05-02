Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Hicks, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Hicks, MD
Dr. Joseph Hicks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Hicks' Office Locations
North Alabama Urology PC825 Adams St Se, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9020
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hix and his staff are caring professionals. They were sensitive to my health issues, easy to work with when scheduling my appointments, and friendly and personable to me as a patient.
About Dr. Joseph Hicks, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1437148616
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Bedwetting and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.