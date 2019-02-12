Dr. Joseph Inman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Otolaryngologists
- NC
- Winston Salem
- Dr. Joseph Inman, MD
Dr. Joseph Inman, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Inman, MD
Dr. Joseph Inman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Inman works at
Dr. Inman's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Ear Nose & Throat Assoc110 CHARLOIS BLVD, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
-
2
Piedmont Ear Nose and Throat Assc.280 Broad St Ste C, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 993-2366
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Tube Placement
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Adenoidectomy
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
- View other providers who treat Audiometry
- View other providers who treat Balloon Sinuplasty
- View other providers who treat Broken Nose
- View other providers who treat Carotid Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Cholesteatoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Conductive Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deafness
- View other providers who treat Deviated Septum
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Turbinates
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Facial Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hearing Screening
- View other providers who treat Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Loss of Smell and-or Taste
- View other providers who treat Loss of Taste
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Malignant Otitis Externa
- View other providers who treat Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Nasal Polyp
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Parathyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Perforated Eardrum
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Scan
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat TMJ
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsillectomy
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Nodule
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Big Ears
- View other providers who treat Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Chronic Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
- View other providers who treat Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
- View other providers who treat Geographic Tongue
- View other providers who treat Glossectomy
- View other providers who treat Hearing Loss Due to Noise
- View other providers who treat Hyperacusis
- View other providers who treat Labyrinthitis
- View other providers who treat Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
- View other providers who treat Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
- View other providers who treat Leukoplakia
- View other providers who treat Maxillary and Malar Fractures
- View other providers who treat Meniere's Disease
- View other providers who treat Motion Sickness
- View other providers who treat Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
- View other providers who treat Oral and-or Facial Cleft
- View other providers who treat Otosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
- View other providers who treat Peritonsillar Abscess
- View other providers who treat Rhinoseptoplasty
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cyst
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
- View other providers who treat Swimmer's Ear
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tongue-Tie
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Uvulectomy
- View other providers who treat Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Polyp
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Inman?
Dr. Inman is the absolute best ENT in Winston and Kernersville. He cares about his patients and it shows. His office staff and on-call nurses are very responsive and capable.
About Dr. Joseph Inman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700099546
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inman works at
Dr. Inman has seen patients for Vertigo, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Inman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.