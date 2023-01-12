Dr. Joseph Kiernan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiernan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kiernan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Kiernan, MD
Dr. Joseph Kiernan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Kiernan's Office Locations
Virginia Heart - Falls Church2901 Telestar Ct Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 977-4975SundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kiernan is and has been a trusted advisor. I sought him out on a recommendation to discuss a wellness program for me. While no current issues, but with a family history that is an indicator of concern. I wanted to develop a program to monitor and manage. I am very pleased with structure of testing and monitoring and his consistently insightful advice. I look forward to continuing to work with him and his team for many years.
About Dr. Joseph Kiernan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Graduate School Of Public Health
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiernan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiernan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiernan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Ectasia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiernan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiernan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiernan.
