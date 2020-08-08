Overview of Dr. Joseph Kowalski, MD

Dr. Joseph Kowalski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Kowalski works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.