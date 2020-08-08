Dr. Joseph Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kowalski, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Kowalski, MD
Dr. Joseph Kowalski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Kowalski works at
Dr. Kowalski's Office Locations
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 204-3200
Amherst Health Center4949 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 204-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalski?
Being a new patient, my waiting period was a little long but well worth. Dr KOWALSKI is a good man and he was very helpful in answering my questions.
About Dr. Joseph Kowalski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043285786
Education & Certifications
- Emory University - Spine Fellowship
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Orthopaedic Surgery
- State University of New York at Buffalo - General Surgery
- State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences
- National College of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalski has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.
