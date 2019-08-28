Overview

Dr. Joseph Lee, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at ColumbiaDoctors - 26 Indian Rock in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.