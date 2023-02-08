Overview of Dr. Joseph Leonetti, DPM

Dr. Joseph Leonetti, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Leonetti works at Desert Valley Medical Plaza in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.