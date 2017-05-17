Dr. Joseph Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Levine, MD
Dr. Joseph Levine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Levine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
-
1
Immediate Care1005 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 863-8291Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
I would recommend Dr. Leine to anyone, he helped me with not only my ridiculous spinal disorders associated with my military career, but he also prepared me to accept that life will never be the same as it was prior to the start of my problems. He sets you up with practical results. I was very disappointed when I was notified that he was retiring following my last surgery in 2015. As I move forward looking at my 5th back surgery I hope they can be 1/2 as good as he was. Ty Dr. Levine! Enjoy!
About Dr. Joseph Levine, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1376528000
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.