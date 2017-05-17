See All Neurosurgeons in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Joseph Levine, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Levine, MD

Dr. Joseph Levine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Levine works at Immediate Care in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Immediate Care
    1005 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 863-8291
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon

May 17, 2017
I would recommend Dr. Leine to anyone, he helped me with not only my ridiculous spinal disorders associated with my military career, but he also prepared me to accept that life will never be the same as it was prior to the start of my problems. He sets you up with practical results. I was very disappointed when I was notified that he was retiring following my last surgery in 2015. As I move forward looking at my 5th back surgery I hope they can be 1/2 as good as he was. Ty Dr. Levine! Enjoy!
Travis Fritz in Fort Walton Beach, Florida — May 17, 2017
About Dr. Joseph Levine, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 49 years of experience
  • English
  • 1376528000
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
  • Neurosurgery
