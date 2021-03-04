Dr. Joseph Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Levy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Fall River1030 President Ave Rm 107, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 676-3411
Center for Eye Health - SPN1 Pearl St Ste 1100, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 584-2100
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I have not been to Dr. Levy since the pandemic. Before this virus I had one cataract removed and it was a breeze it was like a have a brand new eye. He is fantastic
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- Presby Hosp
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levy speaks Portuguese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
