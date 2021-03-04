Overview of Dr. Joseph Levy, MD

Dr. Joseph Levy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at Southcoast Physicians Group, Inc. in Fall River, MA with other offices in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.