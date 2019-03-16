Overview

Dr. Joseph Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Lewis works at Family Physicians of Columbus in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.