Dr. Joseph Lillo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Lillo works at Lillo Family Medicine in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.