Overview of Dr. Joseph Malek, MD

Dr. Joseph Malek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.



Dr. Malek works at Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.