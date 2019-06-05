Dr. Joseph Malek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Malek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Malek, MD
Dr. Joseph Malek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.
Dr. Malek's Office Locations
Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church10220 Prosperity Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28269 Directions (704) 908-2543
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malek is one of the nicest doctor's I have had ever treat me. He genuinely is concerned for your well being. He follows up with even when your not expecting it. His bedside manner is superior and he is very way to connect with. Recommend him to anyone having the same problems I was.
About Dr. Joseph Malek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205129830
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Dr. Malek works at
