Overview of Dr. Joseph Mando, MD

Dr. Joseph Mando, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Mando works at Pacific Clear Vision Institute in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cornea Surgery and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.