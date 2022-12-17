Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mechanik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merrit College and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Colorado Foot Institute7180 E Orchard Rd Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80111 Directions (303) 333-3383Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I was able to get in for an appointment very quickly. I was very grateful. The office is well run with kind and courteous staff. Dr. Mechanik is also nice and explains things well. I had trouble with my boot and I went in and they gave me a new boot. So much better!
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1154389443
- Gulf Coast Orthopaedic & Spine
- Columbia-North & East Houston Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merrit College
- University Of Colorado-Boulder
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Mechanik speaks Spanish.
211 patients have reviewed Dr. Mechanik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mechanik.
