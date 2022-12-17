See All Podiatrists in Centennial, CO
Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (211)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merrit College and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Mechanik works at Colorado Foot Institute in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Foot Institute
    7180 E Orchard Rd Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 333-3383
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 211 ratings
    Patient Ratings (211)
    5 Star
    (192)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 17, 2022
    I was able to get in for an appointment very quickly. I was very grateful. The office is well run with kind and courteous staff. Dr. Mechanik is also nice and explains things well. I had trouble with my boot and I went in and they gave me a new boot. So much better!
    About Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154389443
    Education & Certifications

    • Gulf Coast Orthopaedic & Spine
    • Columbia-North & East Houston Medical Center
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merrit College
    • University Of Colorado-Boulder
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
