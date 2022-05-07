Overview of Dr. Joseph Mesa, MD

Dr. Joseph Mesa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Mesa works at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Middletown, DE with other offices in Newark, DE and Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.