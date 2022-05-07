See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Middletown, DE
Dr. Joseph Mesa, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (27)
Map Pin Small Middletown, DE
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Mesa, MD

Dr. Joseph Mesa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Mesa works at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Middletown, DE with other offices in Newark, DE and Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mesa's Office Locations

    Springmill Professional Center
    252 Carter Dr Ste 100, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494
    DOS - Metro
    4923 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 300, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494
    Brandywine Medical Center - DOS Joint & Spine Center
    3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 07, 2022
    Simply put, Dr. Mesa cares. He goes the extra mile and covers every angle of each procedure. He is patient but never bides time. He is very open in terms of his thinking, and his actions. He was so good with me, I recommended him to my wife.
    About Dr. Joseph Mesa, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Mesa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mesa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mesa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mesa has seen patients for Joint Pain, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

