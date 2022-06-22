Overview

Dr. Joseph Nejman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Nejman works at Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD in Abington, PA with other offices in Meadowbrook, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.