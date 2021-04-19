Dr. Joseph Neri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Neri, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Neri, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, never rushed through. Always attentive.
About Dr. Joseph Neri, DO
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1174638472
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Memorial Osteopathic Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neri accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neri has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Cardiac Imaging and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neri speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Neri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.