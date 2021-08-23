Dr. Joseph Oropilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oropilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Oropilla, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Oropilla, MD
Dr. Joseph Oropilla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med
Dr. Oropilla's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology & Neurosurgery101 Financial Place Suite 210, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oropilla has an Amazing bedside manner, was genuinely concerned about my neurologist issues and finding out the root cause so he could offer a proper treatment plan. He spent as much time with me as was needed, to make me feel comfortable that every concern was addressed. You will be very fortunate to be in his care.
About Dr. Joseph Oropilla, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1790792406
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oropilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oropilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oropilla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oropilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oropilla has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oropilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Oropilla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oropilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oropilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oropilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.