Dr. Joseph Parambil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Parambil, MD
Dr. Joseph Parambil, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Kettering Health Dayton, King's Daughters Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Parambil works at
Dr. Parambil's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-7567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ccf-twinsburg Ambulatory Pharmacy8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 444-7567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Kettering Health Dayton
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was great I can’t say enough about how good he is very careing
About Dr. Joseph Parambil, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pulmonary Disease
