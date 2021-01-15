Overview of Dr. Joseph Pettus IV, MD

Dr. Joseph Pettus IV, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Pettus IV works at North Alabama Urology in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.