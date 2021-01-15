Dr. Joseph Pettus IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettus IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pettus IV, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Pettus IV, MD
Dr. Joseph Pettus IV, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Pettus IV works at
Dr. Pettus IV' Office Locations
North Alabama Urology PC825 Adams St Se, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9020
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9020MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific bedside manner. Listened to everything I had to say, made me feel heard, made me laugh, and was very knowledgeable about everything that had to do with the bladder. He was also not afraid to say "i don't know" and refer me away to a different specialist when he was out of ideas, like some doctors are.
About Dr. Joseph Pettus IV, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Urology
