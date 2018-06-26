Overview of Dr. Joseph Poole, MD

Dr. Joseph Poole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Piedmont Walton Hospital.



Dr. Poole works at Piedmont Hospital in Watkinsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Endocarditis, Heart Disease and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.