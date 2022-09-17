Dr. Joseph Rothenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Rothenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Rothenberg, MD
Dr. Joseph Rothenberg, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY.
Dr. Rothenberg works at
Dr. Rothenberg's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset600 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 627-8717Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The only thing I wish was a actual e-mail address so that I could contact them. I do find that he is over booked - that would be the lone negative. He treats me with respect and would prefer a conservative approach ove an aggressive one.I have pain from L1 to T4 thanks to a fall roller bladding about 20 years ago. I was seeing someone else on Northern Blvd. and Dr. Rothernberg was angry about the number of time they subjected me to spinal epidurals or radio frequency injections ( I am a type 2 Diabetic so these injections do raise my blood sugars.).I highly recommend him and for that matter the other caring doctors I have met at this practice such as Dr, Stein Greenberg and Cassidy.
About Dr. Joseph Rothenberg, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1841457504
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothenberg works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.