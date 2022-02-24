Overview of Dr. Joseph Sanchez, MD

Dr. Joseph Sanchez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez works at Nephrology Associates Medical Group in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Palm Desert, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.