Dr. Joseph Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Joseph Sanchez, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Sanchez, MD
Dr. Joseph Sanchez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates Med Grp1100 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 211, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 994-4684
-
2
Palm Desert Office36955 Cook St Ste 102, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 621-3211
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
He's THE BEST listens to All of my issues even if they aren't medical issues! A very nice person in general and one of The Best Doctor's that I have.
About Dr. Joseph Sanchez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942293568
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.