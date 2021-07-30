Overview of Dr. Joseph Schnittker, MD

Dr. Joseph Schnittker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Schnittker works at Beacon Medical Group North Central Neurosurgery South Bend in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.