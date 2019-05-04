See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Joseph Sciortino Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Sciortino Jr, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (12)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Sciortino Jr, MD

Dr. Joseph Sciortino Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.

Dr. Sciortino Jr works at Joseph Sciortino MD in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Sciortino Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph Sciortino MD
    916 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 745-0002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Chronic Neck Pain
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sciortino Jr?

    May 04, 2019
    Great Doctor. He relieved my pain. So happy!
    — May 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Sciortino Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Sciortino Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sciortino Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Sciortino Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sciortino Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Sciortino Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Sciortino Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699794651
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sciortino Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sciortino Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sciortino Jr works at Joseph Sciortino MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sciortino Jr’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sciortino Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sciortino Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sciortino Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sciortino Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Sciortino Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.