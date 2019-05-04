Dr. Sciortino Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Sciortino Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Sciortino Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Sciortino Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Dr. Sciortino Jr's Office Locations
Joseph Sciortino MD916 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 745-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. He relieved my pain. So happy!
About Dr. Joseph Sciortino Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1699794651
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sciortino Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sciortino Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sciortino Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sciortino Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sciortino Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sciortino Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.