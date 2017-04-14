Dr. Joseph Sonstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sonstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Sonstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Sonstein's Office Locations
University of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 772-2222Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Pediatric and Adult Primary Care Clear Lake Campus250 Blossom St Fl 4, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (409) 772-0534
- 3 2240 Gulf Fwy S Ste 2100, League City, TX 77573 Directions (832) 505-1800
League City Diagnostic Imaging2280 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573 Directions (832) 505-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was recently diagnosed with blood in my urine. My primary care doctor sent me to Dr. Sonstein. As I had no symptoms of pain which would indicate a kidney stone my primary care doctor was concerned that I might have a more serious issue--mainly cancer of the bladder or kidney. Dr. Sonstein and his team immediately went into high gear, diagnosed my symptoms, got me on a treatment plan, and called me several times to see how I was doing. I would rate him 10 stars if that was possible.
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134323728
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Urology
