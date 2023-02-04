Dr. Joseph Spiegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Spiegel, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Spiegel, MD
Dr. Joseph Spiegel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Spiegel's Office Locations
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing him for months for a chronic cough. We’ve tried different things and now have it mostly under control.
About Dr. Joseph Spiegel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiegel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiegel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spiegel has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spiegel speaks Italian and Spanish.
887 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegel.
