Dr. Joseph Stella, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Stella works at Geisinger Medical Group in Scranton, PA with other offices in Tunkhannock, PA and Danville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.