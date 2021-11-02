Dr. Tromba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Tromba, MD
Dr. Joseph Tromba, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Long Island Gastroenterology PC901 Stewart Ave Ste 235, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-5252
Northwell Health300 Old Country Rd Ste 31, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 742-5252
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent-kind-and -caring
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1457318420
- Jamaica Hospital
- Jamaica Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Tromba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tromba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tromba has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Indigestion and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tromba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tromba speaks Italian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tromba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tromba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tromba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tromba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.