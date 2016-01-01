Overview

Dr. Joseph Vaglio Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Vaglio Jr works at Cotton Oneil Heart Center in Topeka, KS with other offices in Manhattan, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.