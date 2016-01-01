Dr. Wapenski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Wapenski, MD
Dr. Joseph Wapenski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.
Dr. Wapenski's Office Locations
- 1 2222 Cherry St Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-8019
Kaiser Permanente12301 SNOW RD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (216) 778-3958
Metrohealth Medical Center4229 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 957-2100
Southern Ohio Medical Center1805 27th St, Portsmouth, OH 45662 Directions (740) 354-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1487654281
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology and Nuclear Medicine
