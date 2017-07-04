Dr. Watson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Watson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Watson, DO
Dr. Joseph Watson, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reading, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
-
1
Berks ENT Surgical Associates1 Granite Point Dr Ste 300, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 376-9728
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
Dr. Watson did my 9 month old's tubes today. He did an excellent job and she is doing great! The staff at granite point were excellent and very nice. I loved my experience, so glad we chose them and Dr. Watson.
About Dr. Joseph Watson, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1013930692
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Tonsillitis and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.